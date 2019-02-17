Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Saskatoon

People who are suspected of stealing a vehicle while threatening the driver at gunpoint are still on the run after police stood down from a chase in Saskatoon on Sunday night.

A woman had pulled over to give a ride to two women around 11:30 p.m., police say.

When the women told the driver to pull into an alley in the 300 block of Ave Q South, which is near St. Paul's Hospital, two men approached with handguns and stole the vehicle, a news release says.

Following that, police tried to stop the vehicle on Diefenbaker Drive but they stopped the pursuit when the stolen vehicle headed into oncoming traffic.

Another spotting on 22nd Street near Avenue West led to police using a tire deflation device but the vehicle kept going and the suspected thieves were not caught.

The driver was not hurt.

Stabbing

In a separate case, a man was stabbed in the Mount Royal area earlier in the evening, around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim is a 25-year-old man, police say.

They say there are no details on who stabbed the man but police are seeking information.

There are no further details on the extent of the victim's injuries, but he was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Anyone with information can call police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.