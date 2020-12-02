COVID-19 outbreak declared at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health added the hospital's 6 Medicine unit to its official list of outbreaks on Tuesday.

Few details are known about the outbreak so far, including how many people have been infected and the degree to which the outbreak is affecting hospital operations.

This is the second recent outbreak announced at a Saskatoon hospital. Royal University Hospital's trauma and orthopedics unit was added to the outbreak list on Nov. 20.

According to the province, outbreaks are confirmed when there are two or more individuals with COVID-19 and transmission likely occurred in a non-household setting.

As of Tuesday, there were 33 people being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals in the Saskatoon area, including 13 in intensive care.

Earlier this year, Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert and the Lloydminster Hospital also had outbreaks in their facilities.

The province said the outbreak would remain listed until it's declared over by a Saskatchewan Health Authority medical health officer.