Sask. pubs embrace COVID-19 restrictions during St. Patrick's Day

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues outside, Ryan Grills says he's trying to make this St. Patrick's Day as normal as possible in his establishments.

Grills is the co-owner of two pubs in Saskatoon — the Yard and Flagon and the Rook and Raven. As usual, his kitchen is cooking Irish stew and he's got drink specials on the board.

However, the normally packed bar is a thing of the past this year. The pub will only have eight tables inside, and, if the weather co-operates, eight tables on a rooftop patio.

"St. Paddy's Day is always super social. Lots of churning, lots of visiting," he said.

"And this year, obviously, a lot of that is is not really allowed."

Current rules for restaurants and licensed establishments in the province say seating has to be arranged to ensure at least two metres of physical distancing between tables if there are physical barriers in place, or three metres without barriers. As well, only four people are allowed to sit at each table.

Alcohol cannot be served later than 10 p.m. under the provincial regulations, and bars must be closed by 11 p.m.

As a result of those restrictions, Grills is planning for lineups that may start outside the pub Wednesday afternoon. He's hired a greeter to stand outside and manage any crowds that might form.

However, Grills said he's fine with following the rules.

"It's a pretty tight ship with with the rules, and I think that, right now, those are all in place for good reasons," he said.

"We're going to do everything that we can to keep the people that are in the building as safe as possible."

Happy to open

Jim Bence, president of the industry association Hospitality Saskatchewan, said bar owners have no problems following the province's rules if it means they can be open for what is traditionally one of the busiest days of the year.

"Operators just really appreciate the fact that they're open at all," said Bence.

"And I think that's where there's some hopefulness that ... they can have as good a day that they did for the Super Bowl."

Bence said bar and restaurant owners have been hit hard by the pandemic. While restrictions make it challenging to stay open, he said any traffic is welcome.

"[Restrictions] really reduced business levels to about 30 per cent of what they typically could do on a really full open day with full seating," he said.

"Having said that, they are open. So that's been very well received."