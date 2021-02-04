SHA warns of COVID-19 exposure at poker parties, other gatherings in St. Louis, Sask.

Public health officials are concerned about "a number of cases" from St. Louis, Sask., after a series of outdoor events and poker parties in the small town about 105 km north of Saskatoon.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says there has been community spread stemming from suppers, "outdoor recreational events" and poker parties that had people from outside the hosts' family bubbles.

The news release says these activities have been going on since Christmas.

Per the public health order, only people who live in the same household can gather indoors. People who live alone may be in a bubble with a family of no more than four people.

Outdoor gatherings can have no more than 10 people, and anyone not from the same household must be physically distanced, the health order says.

Public health officials are warning St. Louis residents that they are at risk of exposure if they attended any such events since the holidays.

CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.