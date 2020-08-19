Missing 4-year-old, subject of Amber Alert, found safe

A missing girl from Saskatoon who was the subject of an Amber Alert this morning has been found safe and sound.

The Saskatoon Police Service confirmed to a CBC reporter on scene that the girl was located at a home on the 1900 block of 20th Avenue in Saskatoon.

The four-year-old girl was first reported missing to police at roughly 9:30 p.m. CST on Tuesday night. A police news release said she was last seen at 2 a.m. CST Tuesday morning.

Police issued an Amber Alert at roughly 8:30 a.m. CST on Wednesday morning and cancelled it just before 9:15 a.m. CST.

Police in Saskatoon said the girl's disappearance is under investigation, but it is not considered to be criminal at this time.

No criminal charges at this time

Saskatoon Police Supt. Randy Huisman addressed the media on Wednesday morning and said no criminal charges were being considered at this time.

"We're trying to answer a lot of questions ourselves as to how this incident transpired," he said.

Huisman said a woman contacted police to inform them the child was safe and where she could be found as soon as the Amber Alert was issued.

He said police had "made a connection" between that call and an unrelated call on Tuesday night reporting an assault against a woman. That woman was last seen leaving a home with a child who wasn't properly dressed.

He said based on the age of that child and the timing of the missing persons report police had received about the four-year-old girl, a connection was made.

Huisman said police later determined the woman went to a business on 22 Street W. Images of the woman from the store's surveillance footage were released Wednesday morning once police identified the woman as being potentially involved in the case of the missing girl

He said police were still trying to make a connection between the girl's family and the woman who came forward and told police she had the child.

Huisman was unable to answer why there was a delay between when the child was last seen at 2 a.m., Tuesday morning and when she was reported missing Tuesday night.

Huisman said the Amber Alert was issued after consultation with Saskatoon Police Service's morning watch commander and public relations team once they determined it met the appropriate criteria.

"We've seen cases in Saskatchewan and across the country where the outcome is our worst nightmare," he said.

"To have this come to a successful, or a potentially successful, conclusion so quickly is a relief to the entire service."