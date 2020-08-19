Amber Alert issued for missing Saskatoon 4-year-old girl
Four-year-old was last seen around 2 a.m. in Saskatoon Tuesday, police said
Police in Saskatoon have issued an Amber Alert for Journey Kay, a missing four-year-old girl.
Kay was last seen in Saskatoon Tuesday at roughly 2 a.m. CST on the 300 block of Devonshire Crescent.
Her mother told police she thinks Kay left with an adult female not known to the family.
The woman is described as five feet six inches tall, with medium-length black hair and a tattoo of a feather or a wing on her right shoulder or chest area. The woman was last seen wearing a camouflage tank top, black shorts and black sandals.
Kay is described as an Indigenous female, two feet seven inches tall, with shoulder-length black hair. The girl was last seen wearing a two-tone black and white dress with flowers on the front and pink sandals with grey soles.
Police were seen going door-to-door, speaking with neighbours along Devonshire Crescent Wednesday morning.
If you have information about this child, call 911 immediately, 1-877-SOAMBER or 1-877-762-6237, or the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.
Corrections
- Due to incorrect information provided by police, a previous version of this story stated Kay was four feet seven inches tall. In fact, Kay is two feet seven inches tall.Aug 19, 2020 8:24 AM CT