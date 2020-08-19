Amber Alert issued for missing Saskatoon 4-year-old girl

Police in Saskatoon have issued an Amber Alert for Journey Kay, a missing four-year-old girl.

Kay was last seen in Saskatoon Tuesday at roughly 2 a.m. CST on the 300 block of Devonshire Crescent.

Saskatoon police were at Devonshire Crescent on Wednesday morning. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

Her mother told police she thinks Kay left with an adult female not known to the family.

The woman is described as five feet six inches tall, with medium-length black hair and a tattoo of a feather or a wing on her right shoulder or chest area. The woman was last seen wearing a camouflage tank top, black shorts and black sandals.

Kay is described as an Indigenous female, two feet seven inches tall, with shoulder-length black hair. The girl was last seen wearing a two-tone black and white dress with flowers on the front and pink sandals with grey soles.

Police are looking for this woman in connection to the disappearance of four-year-old Journey Kay. (Submitted by Saskatoon Police Service)

Police were seen going door-to-door, speaking with neighbours along Devonshire Crescent Wednesday morning.

If you have information about this child, call 911 immediately, 1-877-SOAMBER or 1-877-762-6237, or the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300.