Saskatoon Police search for missing 14-year-old

Police in Saskatoon are looking for a 14-year-old girl last seen yesterday morning.

Shaya Knapik was last seen around 8 a.m. CST Thursday morning on Rupert Drive in Saskatoon.

She is described as Indigenous, five feet, four inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Knapik was last seen wearing a grey tank top, grey sweatpants and black Converse shoes.

Anyone with information about Knapik's whereabouts was asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service.