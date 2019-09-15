Skip to Main Content
Saskatoon police respond to 5 overdoses in 30 hours
Police in Saskatoon are investigating five overdoses that happened in the last 30 hours, leaving one person dead.

One person who overdosed is dead, police say

Police are investigating five overdoses that occurred in the last 30 hours. (Albert Couillard/CBC)

All of the overdoses were the direct result of illicit drug use, according to a police news release. 

The Saskatoon Police Service warned the public that any drug not prescribed by a doctor or dispensed by a pharmacist poses a serious risk of injury or death. 

Police in Saskatoon are still investigating the matter and have asked anyone with information about these incidents to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

