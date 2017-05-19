Spring tips from a Sask. expert to help your garden grow

With spring around the corner, a Regina gardening expert is offering advice on how to get started as the growing season arrives.

Phil Johnson, who ran a beginner gardening workshop at the Albert branch of the Regina Public Library on Saturday, said some vegetable seeds can be planted indoors as early as the end of March.

Seeds for tomatoes and peppers, which take slightly longer to mature once they are planted in the ground, can be planted before the start of April.

Getting ready for the season

He said choosing the best time to plant is as easy as reading the instructions on a seed packet.

"It will say if you're going to grow it indoors how much time before the last frost you need to start them," Johnson said in an interview with CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

"Then you need to think about what kind of soil you're going to grow them in and you need to think about what kind of pots you're going to have."

Johnson said people usually start with very small pots and a seed-starting mix, which can be bought commercially or made at home.

He uses compost and vermiculite to make the soil for the seeds, then uses a sprayer to water them.

"You don't need to be dumping a cup of water on the plant because that'll just wash the seed out," said Johnson.

There's nothing like seeing a seed turn into a plant then a vegetable, says Regina gardening expert Phil Johnson. (Holly Caruk/CBC)

Light is another important consideration when growing seeds indoors. Putting plants near a window, particularly a south-facing window, can work, but Johnson said some plants won't like being near cold windows at night.

He said fluorescent lights and grow lights can be used and supplemented by natural light by placing them near a window.

He suggests using the grow light from around 6 a.m. until about 10 p.m.

When it comes to preparing the soil for planting outside, Johnson said the best-case scenario is to use compost.

"I think that's the No. 1 thing, is make your own compost," he said.

"It's the easiest thing in the world. You can also buy compost in some stores, and so I would recommend that too."

Keeping pests away

He said cabbage, kale, strawberries, potatoes, carrots, lettuce, tomatoes, squash and radishes are some of the vegetables that can be grown in Saskatchewan gardens.

However, Johnson noted that kale, cabbage, kohlrabi and Brussels sprouts might not be the best choice for beginner gardeners because they can attract pests.

Although some vegetables are more likely to attract pests, choosing what to grow is largely about deciding what you want to eat. (Dean Fosdick/Associated Press)

Planting companion flowers, such as marigolds, mint or thyme, can help deter cabbage worms.

Johnson has another strategy for reducing pests in the garden.

"There are always pests around and so the important thing about rotating is that you're disrupting the life cycle of the pests," he said.

"It's just common practice to move the potatoes from one corner of the garden to another corner of the garden."

'A very creative act'

Johnson said he hopes events like his gardening workshop for beginners promote enthusiasm about growing food.

"I see that as a very creative act and I think it's a very enjoyable thing," said Johnson.

"And there's just nothing like it when you see a little seed turn into a big plant turn into a delicious vegetable."

With files from CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend