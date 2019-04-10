The spouse of a Saskatchewan pensioner who died kept receiving monthly pension payments for almost 10 years before the provincial government found out.

Now the province is trying to recover more than $110,000 in illegal payments, according to the government's most recent quarterly report on losses of public money.

The report said pension payments of $111,541 were deposited into the bank account of a pensioner's spouse after the death occurred between 2007 and 2016.

The Teachers' Superannuation Commission has recovered $80,415 and is pursuing the remaining amount of $31,126.

The matter was referred to the police.

A contract manager pleaded guilty to fraud over $5,000 after stealing rent receipts and submitting false expense claims to the Saskatchewan Housing Authority. (Alicia Bridges/CBC)

The provincial losses report also revealed a contract manager was given an 18-month sentence after stealing rent receipts and submitting false expense claims totaling about $114,000 from the Saskatchewan Housing Authority.

A 2016-17 fourth quarter report found a preliminary loss of about $2,000 due to the contract manager stealing rent receipts and submitting false expense claims. A further investigation revealed the loss was much higher.

The court also ordered the former manager to pay back the money.