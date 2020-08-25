Outage of SaskTel services in Spiritwood, Sask., region could extend into a third day

Many residents in the Spiritwood, Sask., region are facing the prospect of another night without cell, landline or internet services.

A fire that destroyed a SaskTel building early Sunday morning is responsible for knocking out those services in communities such as Spiritwood, Chitek Lake, Shell Lake, Leoville, Rabbit Lake and the Witchekan Lake First Nation.

Cell service was restored in the town of Spiritwood and the immediate surrounding area Sunday night after SaskTel brought in a "cellular on wheels."

An update from SaskTel Monday afternoon indicated the utility would have crews working overnight to try to restore cellular service to the other affected areas, adding reestablishing cell service was the priority.

The update did not make any promises or predictions about when all services will be restored.

In the meantime, 911 service is still out in that region — and local residents are being told to physically contact first responders in the event of an emergency.

The utility said a new building is en route and it is working to restore core equipment that was damaged.

Spiritwood is located approximately 150 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.