Regina now ticketing out-of-province speeders caught by photo radar, Saskatoon to follow suit

Police service's in Saskatchewan's two major urban centres will soon be ticketing speeders from out of province.

A recent report from Saskatchewan auditor Judy Ferguson found police services in Saskatoon and Regina haven't been ticketing out-of-province drivers caught by the province's speeding cameras.

Officials with both Saskatoon and Regina police said ticketing out-of-province drivers was a labour-intensive process, but both are now taking steps necessary to ensure it starts happening.

Mitch Yuzdepski, Saskatoon police's deputy chief of support services, said the system to handle camera tickets in Saskatoon wasn't ideally equipped to handle out-of-province tickets, but that teams are now working to improve the process.

"It is something we've recognized we should be doing and we will be doing shortly," said Yuzdepski.

It's expected the service will start ticketing drivers from out of province by the end of August.

He said the main message Saskatoon police want to deliver to the public is to "slow down" saying it "doesn't matter where you're from, all violators will be treated in the same manner."

Les Parker, a spokesperson for Regina police, said a new digital system allows Regina police to ticket out-of-province speeders caught by speed traps more easily. (CBC)

In Regina, the police service has already started issuing tickets to out-of-province drivers as of June 3.

Les Parker, a spokesperson with the Regina Police Service, said it was the introduction of a new digital system that allowed them to start ticketing speeders from outside of Saskatchewan.

"We weren't able to prior to this new digital system, just because of a lot of obstacles we had," said Parker.

He said that before the new system, police would have to deal with a lot of "cross-agency" contact, but now Regina police can access the information more directly and efficiently.



In total, the auditor found 44 per cent of total violations captured by the cameras in the province do not result in fines.