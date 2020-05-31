Police in Saskatoon catch pair of speeders going twice the limit
Police in Saskatoon say two speeders were handed hefty fines and had their vehicles impounded for going over twice the speed limit on Saturday evening.
Fines of $966 and $843 issued, both vehicles impounded
At 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, police clocked a motorcycle going 125 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometre an hour zone on 8 Street E. near Briargate Road.
The 28-year-old driver was handed a $966 ticket, his bike was impounded for seven days and his licence was suspended for three days.
Police said a mechanical inspection was ordered on the motorcycle.
Around two and a half hours later, a 30-year-old man was caught going 104 kilometres an hour in a 50 kilometre an hour zone on the Broadway Bridge.
That driver was handed a $843 ticket and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.