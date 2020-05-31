Police in Saskatoon catch pair of speeders going twice the limit

Two people from Saskatoon were handed hefty fines after being caught going double the speed limit.

At 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, police clocked a motorcycle going 125 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometre an hour zone on 8 Street E. near Briargate Road.

The 28-year-old driver was handed a $966 ticket, his bike was impounded for seven days and his licence was suspended for three days.

Police said a mechanical inspection was ordered on the motorcycle.

Around two and a half hours later, a 30-year-old man was caught going 104 kilometres an hour in a 50 kilometre an hour zone on the Broadway Bridge.

That driver was handed a $843 ticket and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

