SPCA investigating after Saskatoon business allegedly leaves cats without food, water

The SPCA is investigating a Saskatoon animal-sitting service after two cats were allegedly left without food and water for weeks.

A Saskatoon man returned from vacation early to find his cats had not been fed or watered. The cats apparently survived by drinking toilet water.

The cats' owners made a complaint to the SPCA against Prairie Critter Sitters, the company hired to watch the cats. Jasmine Hanson of the Saskatoon SPCA confirmed they are investigating the complaint.

Hanson said there's no timeline on this investigation — some take just a few days while others can last up to one year.

She said the SPCA gets roughly 900 complaints of cruelty or neglect per year. About half of those complaints lead to sanctions. These can include an order for veterinary care, fines, or even jail time.

"It varies a lot. With regards to a case like this, it's going to depend on how much evidence we're actually able to unearth," Hanson said.

Check on companies before hiring: SPCA

Hanson reminded pet owners to do their homework before hiring someone to care for their animals. She said pet owners should research companies online and ask friends or relatives for recommendations. She said the business should also provide references.

"The more that you're able to know about a pet-sitter before you hire them, the better," Hanson said.

The family's two cats, Rusty and Salty, are expected to recover.

In an interview this week, Prairie Critter Sitters owner Paula Olfert said she feels terrible about the situation. She said she enlisted an associate to care for the cats, but that didn't happen.



