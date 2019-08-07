Chirps of dehydrated baby sparrows left in Regina dumpster lead to rescue

A Regina couple made a distressing discovery upon returning home from vacation.

They had heard faint chirping noises, coming from a waste disposal bin in their driveway. The couple discovered a black garbage bag with baby sparrows and part of a nest inside, according to an animal rescue and rehabilitation service based in the city.

"One of the three babies was deceased and the other ones were chirping quite loudly, which is how they found them," said Megan Lawrence of Salthaven Wildlife and Education West.

"We encouraged them to bring them over to us right away," she said, of the rescue that took place Aug. 3.

The team at Salthaven gave the remaining two baby sparrows electrolyte fluids and high protein mash. The birds were severely dehydrated from being left in the garbage bag in the summer heat.

One of the two rescued baby sparrows died overnight so Lawrence is focused on rehabilitating the live sparrow and releasing it into the wild.

The rescue receives many calls about small birds throughout the year. Often callers complain of nests in cavities of their home, like an eavestrough or dryer vents.

It doesn't stop at birds. People often call about baby jack rabbits, or if they find babies on their property, they may try to take them into their homes, according to Lawrence.

"So we do a lot of education with people to tell them and leave the baby alone. It's fine," said Lawrence.

She encourages anyone with an animal issue or rescue to call Salthaven West so the organization can help or point them in the direction of someone who can assist with their inquiry.



