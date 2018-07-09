People in southern Sask. warned to hydrate as heat wave continues

A stifling mass of humid air is expected to plague southern Saskatchewan for the next several days.

Environment Canada said hot air blowing in from the United States is to blame for the recent rash of warm weather hitting the south.

On Monday, heat advisories were in place for much of the southern part of the province, including Regina, Swift Current and Estevan.

On Friday, record temperatures were set across southern Saskatchewan. Val Marie set a temperature record of 39.3 C, breaking a record set in 2007. Meanwhile, Mankota set a record of 38.4 C.

As a result of the extreme heat, health agencies across the province are advising people to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks.

"Check with neighbours and friends or anybody who may be at risk," said Red Cross spokesperson Lesley-Anne Morley. "Also, be prepared for potential power outages, as air conditioners can put a lot of strains on systems."

While it's not clear whether anyone in the province has died as a result of the heat wave, Morley said heat can be very dangerous. At least 54 heat-related deaths were recorded in Quebec this week due to high temperatures.

"Especially when people don't know what signs to look for," said Morley. "People should be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses," including confusion, dizziness and nausea.

Southern Saskatchewan is expected to receive a reprieve on Wednesday as a band of low pressure sweeps through the province Wednesday night, although above average temperatures are expected to come back by Friday. Regina could see a high of 32 C.

The above-average temperatures are expected to continue into next week.