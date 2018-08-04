Southend, Sask., man charged with 2nd-degree murder after body found

RCMP have charged a man from Southend with the second-degree murder of another man in the northeastern Saskatchewan community.

Officers with the RCMP's Southend detachment were called to a home where they found an unresponsive man early Friday morning.

Southend is located just over 500 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

The victim, 33-year-old Garrett Morin, was pronounced dead at the scene after officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures.

Later Friday morning, RMCP arrested 34-year-old Bradley Jobb and charged him with Morin's death. The two men knew each other, according to police.

The RCMP's northern major crimes unit is investigating the death.

Jobb remains is in custody and will appear in La Ronge provincial court on Tuesday.