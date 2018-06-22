Southend fire grows as crews brace for lightning, high temps across Sask.

The northern Saskatchewan fire that displaced more than 700 people is growing, but officials say the town site of Southend is still secure.

The Woods fire has grown from 3,000 hectares to 5,500. The hot, dry weather and lightning activity in the province has officials on alert, though they say high humidity has been helpful.

There have been 253 forest fires in Saskatchewan so far this season. On average, in late June, Saskatchewan sees 208 fires.

Crews are focused on the western and northern flanks of the blaze to protect the Southend town site and road access.

On Friday morning, 278 individuals were staying at hotels in Prince Albert, while 245 residents boarded with friends and family in the area, according to the Ministry of Social Services.

Forty-nine people stayed in Saskatoon, and seven are in La Ronge.

Recreational activities for the evacuees are underway in Prince Albert and Saskatoon, and will continue until it is safe for them to return home.

The ministry has also created a plan to make sure the evacuees' pets are fed and watered daily by someone in the community.

Approaching mine site

Southend, Sask. is located about 460 kilometres northeast of Prince Albert. (Bing Maps) Officials from the Ministry of Environment are watching an industrial facility at the McArthur River uranium mine site closely.

The mine is in a well-protected area, but crews may remove fuel and heavy equipment if the situation deteriorates.

The fire is within a few kilometres of the site's boundaries, but is further away from any buildings on the site.

The area has received scattered showers Friday morning.