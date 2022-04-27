Southeast Sask. could see flooding after massive snowstorms
Water Security Agency warning of possible flooding in areas east of Estevan
Saskatchewan's Water Security Agency is warning that areas in the far southeastern corner of the province could see flooding in the next several days.
In April, two snowstorms dumped significant amounts of snow in the southeast.
Now, the agency says there's a possibility that there could be overland flooding as the snow begins to melt.
The area includes spots east of Estevan including Redvers, Oxbow, Carnduff and as far north as Moosomin.
While the agency said the advisory was precautionary, it said people living in the area should be cautious.
"We're just looking at what the forecast has in store," said spokesperson Sean Osmar.
"It may not develop, it may not come to pass, but we just want to make sure that people in that part of the province are aware."
The agency warns that warmer temperatures and potential rainfall later this week may result in the snow melting rapidly, causing flooding.
Waterways in the area may spill over, including Pipestone Creek, Moose Mountain Creek, Short Creek and the Antler River.
The agency advised people to stay away from any waterways with fast moving water, especially if ice or other debris are visible.
People are also asked to not cross any waterways by foot or by vehicle if they don't know how deep the water is.
The agency is recommending people move personal items and equipment to higher ground and away from low-lying areas.
It said there is still storage capacity in major reservoirs in the area, including Rafferty, Boundary and Grant Devine.
The melting is expected to happen late this week and into early next week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?