Southeast Sask. could see flooding after massive snowstorms

Saskatchewan's Water Security Agency is warning that areas in the far southeastern corner of the province could see flooding in the next several days.

In April, two snowstorms dumped significant amounts of snow in the southeast.

Now, the agency says there's a possibility that there could be overland flooding as the snow begins to melt.

The area includes spots east of Estevan including Redvers, Oxbow, Carnduff and as far north as Moosomin.

While the agency said the advisory was precautionary, it said people living in the area should be cautious.

"We're just looking at what the forecast has in store," said spokesperson Sean Osmar.

"It may not develop, it may not come to pass, but we just want to make sure that people in that part of the province are aware."

The agency warns that warmer temperatures and potential rainfall later this week may result in the snow melting rapidly, causing flooding.

Waterways in the area may spill over, including Pipestone Creek, Moose Mountain Creek, Short Creek and the Antler River.

The agency advised people to stay away from any waterways with fast moving water, especially if ice or other debris are visible.

People are also asked to not cross any waterways by foot or by vehicle if they don't know how deep the water is.

The agency is recommending people move personal items and equipment to higher ground and away from low-lying areas.

It said there is still storage capacity in major reservoirs in the area, including Rafferty, Boundary and Grant Devine.

The melting is expected to happen late this week and into early next week.