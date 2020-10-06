Son of woman killed in crash with Scott Moe calls apology delay 'extremely disrepectful'

Steve Balog was expecting a call from Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe this week, but it never came.

"Honestly it's very disheartening, very upsetting," Balog said.

Balog's mother Joanne was killed in a 1997 crash with Moe near the town of Shellbrook. Moe was given a ticket for driving without due care and attention.

Moe has apologized publicly for causing the collision. On Tuesday, Moe said he has never reached out to the Balog family to apologize personally.

"I would offer my deepest apologies to the family, and I will be doing that, when I have the opportunity, directly," Moe told reporters Tuesday morning during an unrelated campaign event.

'This is about Joanne Balog and justice for her': Son of woman killed in 1997 crash with Scott Moe reacts to Sask. Party leader disclosing previously unknown impaired driving charge 0:55 Scott Moe admitted that back in 1994 he was charged with impaired driving and leaving the scene of an accident. This is separate from a 1992 impaired driving conviction Moe had previously disclosed. It also comes in the wake of new accusations involving a third separate crash. Those accusations are that Moe had never apologized to the sons of Joanne Balog - the woman he killed in a 1997 highway crash. 0:55

Balog said he believed Moe. He and his brother waited for Moe's call Tuesday afternoon and evening. They checked their Facebook pages and email, but there was no message from Moe. Balog said they did the same thing again Wednesday when they woke up.

But Wednesday morning, Moe revealed details of another incident. In 1994, Moe was charged with impaired driving and leaving an accident scene. Moe said he did not disclose this until now because the charges were stayed and he is innocent.

Moe was convicted in a separate impaired driving incident in 1992.

Following his announcement, Moe also said he's decided to wait until after the Oct. 26 election to call the Balog family.

"When this discussion occurs I feel it's important that it occurs in a meaningful way," Moe said. "I don't believe that the politically charged atmosphere, the politically charged environment of a campaign, is the appropriate time for this discussion to occur."

Steve Balog, whose mother Joanne died in the 1997 crash with Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe, says he's disappointed Moe doesn't plan to call his family until after the election. (submitted by Steve Balog)

Balog said he's disgusted by Moe's "flip-flopping." Balog said a man of integrity would let his victims decide the timing of an apology.

"I find it extremely disrespectful. I don't understand why you would say one thing one day and change your mind the next day," Balog said.

"I'm not sure why he hasn't reached out for 23 years. Now he's too busy to take the time to do it."

Saskatchewan Party leader Scott Moe said Wednesday that he will reach out to the family of Joanne Balog after the election is over. (Albert Couillard/CBC)

Balog said he's starting to see a pattern of unethical behaviour and that Moe's responses have motivated him to look deeper into his mother's case and the other incidents. He hopes everyone will continue to ask questions.

He said Moe is prioritizing political calculations over the needs of a grieving family.

"I just want everyone to know that none of this is really about me. It's about Joanne Balog and justice for her," Balog said.

An official for the Saskatchewan Party campaign was asked for a response to Balog's comments, but declined.