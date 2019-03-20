'Something wrong here:' Southend, Sask. residents shocked by $1K/month power bills

After Darrin Morin was elected to band council last year, he started collecting power bills from nearly everyone living in Southend.

The community of roughly 1,000 people is part of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. The town sits on the south end of Reindeer Lake, only a few kilometres from the Whitesand hydroelectric dam.

"There is definitely something wrong here," said Morin.

He said a number of families living in reserve-owned housing pay more than $1,000 each month for electricity.

"They're frustrated because they only make so much," said Morin. "To make a living in the north is very expensive and to pay a thousand dollars or more for a power bill? They just can't keep up."

Electricity usage "excessive, and defies reasonable explanation": report

The band hired Carl Ninine, a former chartered accountant and the current owner of All Nations Capital, to take a closer look at residential electrical consumption in Deschambault Lake, Sandy Bay, Pelican Narrows and Southend.

"It's very, very strange, very high consumption of domestic energy in Southend," said Ninine.

Darrin Morin said bills like this one are typical for Southend residents. He said some people in the community still use wood stoves to offset costs, but those can also cause respiratory problems. (Submitted by Darrin Morin)

He looked at power bills for 143 residences in Southend collected in June 2018, then compared that with the bills for 140 homes the following December. Ninine excluded government-owned homes for RCMP officers and nurses from the study.

SaskPower billed Southend residents an average of $412.02 per month in the spring of 2018.

By December, their bills averaged $353.45.

From there, the band asked Ninine to compare Southend's results to power consumption for social housing units in three of its other communities. He said it averaged out to:

1,250 kilowatt hours per month for homes in Deschambault Lake

1,667 kilowatt hours per month for homes in Pelican Narrows

1,927 kilowatt hours per month for homes in Sandy Bay

4,022 kilowatt hours per month for homes in Southend

"This is a serious problem," Ninine said, noting his relatives in Southend do everything they can to minimize power use.

Ninine said it was also "strange" to see Southend residents' bills in June higher than those issued in December.

SaskPower said it's possible some bills in June could include meter read adjustments from colder winter months with less daylight. It said meter readers check homes in Southend once every three months.

SaskPower says northern customers use more electricity

The utility said it charges rural customers the same rate, regardless of their proximity to power generating stations. It also encourages customers to track monthly usage using an app.

"We do see higher consumption across the north and that is directly attributable to higher usage of electric heat," said SaskPower spokesman Jordan Jackle.

The utility said meter readers check homes in Southend once every three months. (CBC\Matt Howard)

There are no natural gas lines in Southend. Some residents still use wood stoves for cooking and heating, but many newer builds rely solely on electric heat.

Jackle said SaskPower is always willing to listen to customers who bring forward concerns The utility also recommends people check their homes for heat loss.

"Things like insulation, things like proper windows and insulation around doors," said Jackle. "Those things really are crucial in keeping that heat trapped inside."

Consultant said utility's explanations "do not make sense"

In his report, Ninine concluded "the usual reasons given by energy providers such as SaskPower for excess power bills just simply do not make sense."

"It is worth asking the very concrete question of how energy users in Southend, in particular, can be so out of whack with other energy users," his report said.

Following Feburary's cold snap, one woman in Southend posted her electricity bill on social media on March 11. (Facebook)

Ninine said the scope of his study was limited, and he did not physically inspect homes in Southend to see what could be causing such high electrical consumption.

"Do they have stuff running on all the time?" Ninine said during an interview with CBC. "Is the home design not conducive to minimizing heat loss in the wintertime and loss of cold air in the summertime?"

'You can't explain it away with heating problems': chief

The chief of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Naton said he was surprised to see electrical bills last spring in Southend were higher than those collected in December of 2018.

When you're working you really struggle to pay these bills. - Chief Peter Beatty, Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation

"It was quite alarming," said chief Peter Beatty. "You can't explain it away with heating problems."

SaskPower bills are paid 'without question' for anyone receiving social assistance in Southend, Beatty said, but with 11,000 members, his band cannot help everyone.

"On a monthly basis over a year, when the bill is four or five six hundred a month. It gets to a point where it's unmanageable financially," said Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Chief Peter Beatty. "It's quite alarming." (Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation)

"It's really, really tough," said Beatty. "When you're working you really struggle to pay these bills."

Beatty said earlier this month, he sent a letter outlining his concerns to Dustin Duncan, the provincial minister responsible for SaskPower. He has not received a reply.

"We need to find a credible explanation coming from SaskPower regarding this," Beatty said. "It raised some alarm bells."