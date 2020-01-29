Some Sask. First Nations going ahead with elections despite COVID-19

Several Saskatchewan First Nations are going ahead with elections this month despite the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision one band member said was "dangerous."

Some members of the Red Pheasant Cree Nation, located 40 kilometres south of the Battlefords, are threatening a vehicle blockade before Friday's scheduled vote to prevent people from gathering in large groups, said member Alvin Baptiste.

Baptiste is not involved in the blockade, but he and others are asking officials to postpone indefinitely.

"People can bring this virus into our community. I'm concerned about the elderly people in our community. Once it spreads, it will explode," Baptiste said.

"I'm not as concerned about the election as much as the health and safety of our community. This is dangerous."

Dozens of Red Pheasant members are calling for a postponement in comments in one social media group.

One recommended padlocking the doors of the election hall.

"Do not allow anybody in there until this coronavirus has lifted. Our lives, our elders and our children are at stake here and we are not going to allow this election to take place."

Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer has banned gatherings of more than 50 people, but many experts are recommending a complete stop to all public gatherings of any size to contain the virus.

Neither the Red Pheasant chief electoral officer nor Indigenous Services Canada could be reached for an interview Thursday.

Beardy's taking precautions

Saskatchewan's largest First Nation, the Lac la Ronge Indian Band, canceled advanced polls Thursday. Chief electoral officer Milton Burns said a meeting will take place Friday to decide if the March 30 main vote will be postponed.

Lac la Ronge has more than 10,000 members in several communities.

The Beardy's and Okemasis Cree Nation, located 80 kilometres north of Saskatoon, is going ahead with its nomination meeting Friday, with the vote scheduled to take place one week later.

Beardy's chief electoral officer Loretta Pete Lambert said the band administration, which decides whether to go ahead, is taking extra precautions.

An election notice states that three people – the nominee, nominator and seconder – will be allowed in the meeting space at once. They must all wash their hands immediately before signing their papers. Election staff will wear gloves. The list of chief and council candidates will be posted outdoors at the site, as well as online.

During the voting, officials are pledging to post the counting live on social media.

"I don't know if I'd say extreme confidence, but most certainly there are precautions being taken and we'll see what happens," Pete Lambert said.

"Hopefully there's no transmission of any virus."

Some First Nations elections are overseen by the federal government, while others operate independently through "band custom" or an independent commission.