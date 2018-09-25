Skip to Main Content
Social media post leads to stolen truck arrest and multiple charges

An Edmonton man and a woman from Moose Jaw are facing multiple charges after getting arrested in a stolen truck. A photo of the truck was posted online, and then spotted in Saskatoon.

Photo of stolen truck posted online after involvement in gas-and-dash

Police say they discovered drugs, fake ID and a printer in the stolen truck. (CBC)

It was a whole bunch of bad decisions.

A 31-year-old Edmonton man and a 28-year-old Moose Jaw woman are in custody in Saskatoon today facing a raft of charges. The allegations begin with a truck reported stolen in Edmonton earlier this month.

"Just after 5:30 p.m. CST police received a call from a citizen reporting a suspicious truck parked on a parking lot at Faithfull Ave and 42nd A St E," police said in a news release.

"The caller indicated that he had seen a picture of the truck posted on a social media site with a caption indicating that the operator of the truck had left a service station without paying for fuel.  The incident apparently occurred  in a town west of Saskatoon."

Police arrived and detained the man and woman.

Inside the truck, they discovered fake ID, a printer and 200 grams of cannabis resin.

The pair are charged with drug trafficking, possessing stolen property and breaching existing court conditions. 

