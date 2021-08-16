This First Person piece is by Gabriella Fourie, a student at the University of Saskatchewan.

Pure, unadulterated dread.

That's how I feel when I see large groups of people walking in my direction.

The "reopening" of Canada is for many a time to reconnect with the friends and family they could not see during the pandemic.

But for those of us who are socially anxious, the idea of being surrounded by people and socializing again is more daunting than exciting.

After spending almost a year and a half barely interacting with anyone beyond two family members and a cat, my social skills are more than rusty.

Every conversation — even simple ones like with a store cashier — makes me feel like a stage actor who has forgotten all of their lines on opening night and is trying really hard to make sure nobody notices. It gives me a deep desire to disappear into the nearest air duct.

It feels like the world and I changed independently of each other. The world is as unfamiliar with me, as I am with it. - Gabriella Fourie

I genuinely have no idea how to greet people anymore. At least in that regard, it seems nobody else does either. When meeting someone, the first few seconds are spent in mutually painful awkwardness while it is negotiated if there is to be a hug, a handshake, elbow bump, high five, or if everyone should just give up and carry on with their lives.

(As someone who comes from a family of non-huggers, the act will always be an awkward ordeal for me, never mind hugging after barely touching anyone for months over concerns of spreading a deadly virus.)

It is not that I do not want to see people again — I do — I just don't know how to socialize anymore. The world feels more unfamiliar and more exhausting than it ever did.

Prior to the pandemic, my social anxiety was something I could easily manage. I made an effort to have three social engagements a month, and as a university student, being on campus ensured I could exercise my social skills on some level at least a few days a week. Now, after practically becoming a hermit for the last year and a half, I don't think I am able to muster up anything close to that level of social energy. My capacity for socializing has completely changed.

I cannot begin to imagine how bizarre it will be when I am back on campus in the autumn. For months, our classes consisted of us staring at each other on screens — or, if we're all being honest, staring at ourselves — and becoming painfully aware of how often we adjust our glasses or how unrelentingly itchy we are, while trying to find the right moment to tell our equally exhausted professor that their microphone is muted. Although online courses presented their own challenges and anxiety inducing moments, I could at least blame my social awkwardness on having technical difficulties. That excuse doesn't work for in-person situations.

I don't think I am capable of returning to normal — nor do I think that we as a community should. Not yet, at least. ​​​​​​ - Gabriella Fourie

When the pandemic began, the things which my life and much of my identity revolved around (university, a job, social outings) were taken away from me practically all at once. Over time, I had to figure out who I was without those things, and although I was not completely isolated from the world when trying to figure it out, some days it certainly seemed like it.

Now, it feels like the world and I changed independently of each other. The world is as unfamiliar with me, as I am with it.

I think part of the reason why my anxiety over the reopening is so strong (besides the worry over potentially catching the virus), is because of this seeming pressure that everyone and everything is supposed to "return to normal" with immediate effect. This is my first (and hopefully my only) pandemic, so I am not yet sure how to reintroduce myself to the world.

And I don't think I am capable of returning to normal — nor do I think that we as a community should. Not yet, at least.

I think it's important to take things slowly and gently — not rush into the social aspects of reopening. We all need time to readjust to life and figure out how we as individuals have changed during the pandemic. Personally, I am going to have to figure out how my social and emotional boundaries have changed, and how that will impact my interpersonal relationships, as well as the relationship I have with myself.

But I'm confident with time, patience and no small degree of awkwardness, life will become easier and familiar again.

