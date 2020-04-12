Skip to Main Content
Sobeys Liquor store employee in Saskatoon tests positive for COVID-19
Saskatoon

Sobeys Liquor store employee in Saskatoon tests positive for COVID-19

A Sobeys Liquor store employee in Saskatoon has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee’s last day of work at Sobeys Liquor on Primrose Drive was March 27.

Employee’s last day of work at Sobeys Liquor on Primrose Drive was March 27

CBC News ·
Sobeys is posting a list online of all COVID-19 cases in its stores. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

A Sobeys Liquor store employee in Saskatoon has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee's last day of work at Sobeys Liquor on Primrose Drive was March 27.

Sobeys has been posting a list of dozens of COVID-19 cases in its stores.The company says it's posting the employees' cases in order to be transparent.

The store is deep-cleaned and sanitized after each case is reported, Sobeys says.

The company says it will "strictly enforce" that employees who feel sick do not come in to work.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now