Sobeys Liquor store employee in Saskatoon tests positive for COVID-19
A Sobeys Liquor store employee in Saskatoon has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee’s last day of work at Sobeys Liquor on Primrose Drive was March 27.
Sobeys has been posting a list of dozens of COVID-19 cases in its stores.The company says it's posting the employees' cases in order to be transparent.
The store is deep-cleaned and sanitized after each case is reported, Sobeys says.
The company says it will "strictly enforce" that employees who feel sick do not come in to work.