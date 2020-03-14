1 boy dead, 2 injured in snowmobile crash near Fond du Lac

A boy is dead and two others are injured following a head-on snowmobile collision in northern Saskatchewan.

At about 11 p.m. on Thursday, Fond du Lac RCMP were called to the area of Meech Pond, according to a police news release.

Initial investigation suggests the two snowmobiles crashed head-on, with one of the vehicles travelling west and the other travelling southeast.

RCMP say a boy travelling on the westbound snowmobile was transported to a medical clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

Two boys driving the second snowmobile were taken to the medical clinic with injures and were later taken to hospital in Saskatoon.

RCMP did not release the ages of the people involved in the crash.

Their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Fond du Lac is about 780 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.