Woman dies in snowmobile crash in northern Saskatchewan
Saskatoon

A snowmobile crash in northern Saskatchewan has claimed the life of a 34-year-old woman.

Incident happened early Wednesday at Hatchet Lake First Nation

CBC News ·
RCMP say a woman died after the snowmobile she was on hit a residence on the Hatchet Lake First Nation. (CBC News)

RCMP said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. CST Wednesday on the Hatchet Lake First Nation.

RCMP said the woman apparently missed a turn and hit a home.

The woman's name is not being released.

Hatchet Lake First Nation is about 700 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

