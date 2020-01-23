Woman dies in snowmobile crash in northern Saskatchewan
A snowmobile crash in northern Saskatchewan has claimed the life of a 34-year-old woman.
Incident happened early Wednesday at Hatchet Lake First Nation
RCMP said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. CST Wednesday on the Hatchet Lake First Nation.
RCMP said the woman apparently missed a turn and hit a home.
The woman's name is not being released.
Hatchet Lake First Nation is about 700 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.