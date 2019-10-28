Snow, icy conditions play havoc on Sask. roads

A thick blanket of snow is affecting traffic across Saskatchewan Monday morning.

Anywhere between two to five centimetres of snow fell on the province from Sunday night to Monday morning.

In a release issued at about 5:50 a.m. CST, police said numerous semi-trailer trucks were stuck on Highway 11 between Hanley and Dundurn. The release said traffic in the area was at a standstill.

Highway Hotline said most roads in the province were listed as having winter conditions with icy or slippery sections, and swirling or drifting snow. As of 6 a.m. travel was not recommended on Highway 26 northwest of North Battleford.

Drivers were also having issues in Saskatoon. Reporter Dan Zakreski said traffic on Circle Drive was effectively down to two lanes as snow plows raced to clear streets.

According to Environment Canada, normal daytime highs for Saskatoon traditionally sit at about 5 C. However, temperatures on Monday afternoon are only expected to rise to -6 C.

Snow is expected to continue throughout the day and could linger into Tuesday morning.

Cold weather is expected to continue for much of the province. Temperatures could sink to -15 C by Wednesday morning.

A low-pressure area is expected to create sunny skies by Wednesday afternoon.



