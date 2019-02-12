Snow storm creates havoc on roads near Battlefords

An early morning snowstorm on Thursday spurred a travel advisory north of North Battleford.

As of 9 a.m. CST, the Ministry of Highways had placed a travel not recommended advisory on Highway 4 between North Battleford and the Battlefords Provincial Park.

Officials said the road was covered in ice and slush, as well as heavy snow.

People on social media said a semi was jackknifed on the highway and was causing traffic delays.

Other roads in the area, including Highway 16, were covered with snow but did not carry a travel advisory.

Environment Canada said the snow was expected to continue for the area, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight.

Drivers in the area are asked to use caution.