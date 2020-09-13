Small explosion reported at Jim Pattison Children's hospital

A man suffered severe burns and part of the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital was cleared out after a small explosion at the facility on Sunday morning.

According to the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD), crews were dispatched to the facility's Emergency Room at around 2 a.m. after a man tried to smoke while he was receiving oxygen.

As a result, a small explosion occurred resulting in the man receiving burns to roughly 25 per cent of his upper body.

When crews arrived at the facility, hospital staff had already begun to evacuate patients to other areas of the hospital and had terminated the oxygen supply for the affected area.

What appears to be damage from a fire at the Jim Pattison Children's Hospital on Sunday morning can be seen in this supplied photo from the Saskatoon Fire Department. (Supplied/Saskatchewan Health Authority)

Security staff at the hospital had started to contain the fire using an on-site fire extinguisher and the blaze was completely extinguished once fire crews arrived on scene.

Alongside notification from the hospital's fire alarm, the SFD also received communication from the hospital about the fire.

Crews searched the area to ensure the fire had not spread and were able to remove the remaining smoke and toxins using the building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

The damage is estimated at about $1,000 and a fire investigator has determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.