Sask. Medical Association says province should prioritize health-care workers for vaccines

The group representing Saskatchewan's 2,600 physicians says the government needs to rethink its vaccination plan.

Saskatchewan Medical Association (SMA) president Dr. Barb Konstanynowicz said patients could be hesitant to seek medical care if doctors and other health professionals aren't vaccinated quickly.

"A more planned, systematic approach to vaccinations among HCWs (health care workers) will provide patients with the reassurance that engaging with the health-care system is becoming safer and will lead to a quicker resumption of everyday health services," Konstanynowicz said in a news release issued Thursday afternoon.

Some health workers in intensive care units and other high-risk areas have been vaccinated. The SMA says a plan outlined to doctors a couple of week ago listed other health professionals as the next highest priority, along with the emphasis on the elderly and other vulnerable populations.

That changed this week, with most health-care workers left off the priority list. Most of them will now be given the same priority as the general public.

Saskatchewan Medical Association President Dr. Barb Konstanynowicz says patients could be hesitant to seek medical care if doctors and other health professionals aren't vaccinated quickly. (Saskatchewan Medical Association)

Konstanynowicz said vaccinating those at highest risk of illness and death is important, but so is protecting health-care system capacity by vaccinating workers. That's been recognized across Canada and internationally, she said.

"Patients can't get the care they need if health-care workers are quarantining. Our health system is strained as it is," she said.

Konstantynowicz noted the province's 2,600 physicians want to know when they'll be vaccinated, but the provincial plan "does not provide it."

She said the SMA wants Health Minister Paul Merriman to remedy this situation.

A Saskatchewan Health Authority official said in an email that the original plan was released "before we learned of further reductions in vaccine supply from the manufacturer" and since had to be revised.

"All of our planning to date is entirely dependent upon vaccine supply," the official said.