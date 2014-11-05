No more liquor store permits for your community if there are less than 500 people: SLGA new rules

New rules from the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority have cemented its policy on allocating liquor permits.

Under the new rules, towns and villages will need a minimum population of 500 people to qualify for a liquor store.

As well, the maximum number of liquor stores in cities under 275,000 people will be capped at 40.

That means Saskatoon, Regina, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Yorkton and North Battleford will not be eligible for any more permits.

"We believe this new process of allocating retail liquor permits strikes a good balance between ensuring the public has adequate access, while also setting limits to the overall number of retail liquor outlets based on the population of the community," said Minister Responsible for SLGA Gene Makowsky in a news release.

However, the new rules state cities like Melfort, Martensville, Weyburn and Estevan would be eligible for one additional store.

If an entrepreneur is interested in getting a liquor store permit, an auction will be conducted online with real-time bidding.

The rules were changed in 2015, when the province announced it was privatizing 40 SLGA stores across the province.

The last time the province sold permits for private liquor stores was in 2016.