SJHL commissioner Bill Chow says he will be resigning in May with no regrets

After serving as Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League commissioner during the Humboldt Broncos' tragedy and a global pandemic, Bill Chow will be resigning on May 31.

Chow, who is in his 11th season as commissioner, had signed a two-year contract extension last June.

In a resignation notice posted to the league website last week, Chow said "there have been many factors that have gone into my final decision."

Chow told CBC News he doesn't know if he would be making the same decision if there wasn't a pandemic.

"Obviously, dealing with COVID and the ups and downs with that, that's probably had a play into it," he said.

Conclusions of two seasons wiped out by pandemic

The start of the pandemic brought an abrupt end to the SJHL's season in March 2020.

The league was only able to play a handful of games the following season before eventually cancelling the rest of that campaign after Chow said the provincial government rejected the league's proposals outlining how it could return to play.

The SJHL has been playing the current season under COVID-19 protocols that include mandatory vaccinations.

Chow said he hopes next season will be just about hockey and not the pandemic.

He said, if that happens, it makes more sense for his successor to "put their mark on the league" after this season — instead of having another year of Chow taking the league in the direction that he wants.

Chow said he also wanted to give the SJHL's board of governors four months to find his successor, and to help make for a good transition.

He wondered if the new commissioner and the governors should consider introducing some form of a "pay-to-play" system, adding most Junior A leagues across Canada have some version of it.

Right now, SJHL teams take care of most of the costs, as opposed to the players or their families.

With team budgets ranging from $700,000 to $900,000 annually, Chow said it would help their bottom line and make them less reliant on fundraising and volunteers.

"The volunteers with our 12 teams are absolutely unbelievable, the support they give those teams and those communities," he said.

Aftermath of Humboldt Broncos bus crash

When the pandemic hit, the SJHL was less than two years removed from profound tragedy.

On April 6, 2018, a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos to a playoff game collided with a semi truck that had blown through a stop sign.

Sixteen bus occupants were killed, while 13 others were injured, many seriously.

While struggling to hold back tears, Chow told a news conference that "the worst nightmare has happened."

In the aftermath of the crash, Chow was criticized over a #HumboldtStrong trademark issue with the Broncos and the launching of a Broncos-inspired scholarship-related fund.

Asked for his assessment of his response to criticisms, he said he has to do what's in the best interest of the league.

"I believe that that's what I've done," he said.

When asked if he had any regrets about his time as SJHL commissioner, Chow said he didn't.

"Off the top of my head, I'd have to say, no, I don't really believe there's anything that I regret doing," he said.

"I think things have transpired and we've dealt with them in a proper fashion and to the best of our abilities."

Brent Ladds, the president of the Canadian Junior Hockey League, which is the umbrella organization for Junior A hockey leagues across the country, said Chow's professional policing background helped him a great deal during the time around the Broncos bus crash and he likely relied on it.

"But I'm sure his heart was very affected by it all," Ladds said. "That was evident when we visited some of the survivors in the hospital and met with families."

Resignation surprises CJHL peers

Ladds said he was surprised by Chow's resignation announcement.

"There was nothing telegraphed or anything prior to us finding out," he said.

"Sharing the information with my colleagues around the CJHL table, I think people were reasonably surprised."

Ladds said he spoke with him the day after the resignation became public and Chow seemed very comfortable with his announcement.

It was similar to the sentiments former Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice expressed when he announced in December that it was time to move on, Ladds said.

Ladds said, during the pandemic, there have been a lot of people across the CJHL that have found themselves in stressful situations that they didn't anticipate when they took the positions in terms of trying to keep leagues going and make up for lost revenues from shutdowns.

He called Chow a "phenomenal presence" within the SJHL who ramped up the league's marketing and social media communications, including video highlights from across the league on game nights.

Ladds also credited Chow for the "very high rate" of Saskatchewan players choosing to play in the SJHL.

He said Chow deserves credit for helping establish the SJHL/MJHL showcase that gives exposure to players from both leagues to pro and college scouts, as well as his role in helping Estevan, Sask., land the Centennial Cup national Junior A championship this coming May.

"It's good for the province because it brings a national focus to hockey in some communities that normally wouldn't have it," Ladds said.

Chow's pending resignation is due to take effect two days after the final game of the Centennial Cup.