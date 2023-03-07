Police watchdog called in over RCMP interaction with man later found dead

Saskatchewan's police watchdog is monitoring an RCMP investigation after it was determined officers had interacted with a man days before he was reported missing and later found dead.

On May 3, human remains were found near a home on Big Island Cree Nation, located approximately 350 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.

A forensic autopsy later identified the remains as 20-year-old Dominic Kahpoonapit.

Kahpoonapit was from Big Island Lake Cree Nation and was reported missing to RCMP on Dec. 13.

RCMP say Kahpoonapit's cause of death has yet to be confirmed and investigators are still working to piece together a timeline of his activities leading up to his disappearance.

Investigators have found that Kahpoonapit was "in contact" with Pierceland RCMP in the days before he was reported missing, according to an RCMP news release.

The Mounties say Kahpoonapit was not arrested or charged during this unspecified interaction with their officers.

Big Island Lake Cree Nation is about 180 kilometres north of Lloydminster. (Google Maps)

The RCMP said he was not in police custody at the time he interacted with officers and that because of the ongoing investigation, they cannot provide more details.

However, because of that interaction, the RCMP said it proactively notified the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT).

SIRT will monitor aspects of the investigation between Kahpoonapit and the RCMP.

Other human remains still under investigation

The discovery of Kahpoonapit's remains came soon after a band member found other human remains at Big Island Lake Cree Nation's landfill on April 21.

A forensic autopsy was completed April 24 in Saskatoon.

In its last update, RCMP said the results of the autopsy ruled out recent missing persons from the area and investigators were still conducting tests and interviews to identify the individual.

Mounties initiated a ground search of the area and did not find any more human remains.

Police have not provided any indication that the two cases are connected.