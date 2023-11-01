Saskatchewan makes 279 more jobs eligible for immigrant nominee program

Saskatchewan is adding 279 intermediate and lower-skilled occupations to the list of jobs in which workers will be allowed to apply for permanent residency through the Saskatchewan Immigrant Nominee Program (SINP).

Martensville-Warman MLA Terry Jenson made the announcement Wednesday on behalf of Jeremy Harrison, minister of immigration and career training.

"With this expansion, workers from an additional 279 occupations such as home childcare providers, equipment operators and meat cutters will be able to apply for permanent residency through the existing work permit stream of the SINP," Jenson said.

"These changes will increase the retention of intermediate and lower skilled workers and address labour market gaps Saskatchewan employers are currently facing."

Jenson said many of Saskatchewan's economic sectors will benefit from this expansion, including manufacturing, sales and service, agriculture, arts, entertainment and recreation, and transportation.

Prior to the announcement, only workers in 34 high-skilled occupations and designated trades were eligible for SINP.

This announcement will particularly help Ukrainian newcomers who have recently arrived under the Canada Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel Work Permit, Jenson said.

"It's my hope that these changes offer some certainty for their futures at a time where certainty has been in short supply," he said.

"We know that immigration plays a vital role in our workforce and we're constantly adapting to respond to our labour market needs."

Jenson said the new change will help Saskatchewan reach a population of 1.4 million and create 100,000 new jobs by the end of the decade.

A provincial spokesperson said the people applying for SINP will still need to meet basic English requirements and noted that there are free English classes available for newcomers.

The Saskatchewan government negotiated with the federal government for an increase in the annual allocation for SINP for the next three years.

Nearly 5,500 Ukrainians new to Sask.: Ukrainian Canadian Congress

Danylo Puderak, the executive director with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress of Saskatchewan, welcomed the announcement.

"Since the start of the Russian invasion, nearly 5,500 Ukrainians have arrived to Saskatchewan and the arrivals continue on a daily basis," he said.

"Unfortunately, the end to Russia's brutal war and occupation of Ukraine is not near."

Puderak said the arriving displaced Ukrainians have had to navigate hurdles as they begin to seek refuge and a safe future in Saskatchewan.

"What today's announcement does is provide more help to those who arrive to our province under the Canada Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel to more easily make Saskatchewan their long term home as Canadian permanent residents."

He said the addition of 279 occupations to the existing work permit stream will help many Ukrainian newcomers who have to work in lower skilled and intermediate skilled occupations.

"Polls that have been conducted with displaced Ukrainians, a high percentage are looking to stay."

Brennen Mill, partner at Saskatoon Fire and Flood, said his company strives to replicate Canada's multiculturalism. He said people will have opportunities to learn new skills and expand their talents through intermediate positions that were previously unavailable.

"Within the next 10 years, a large percentage of the construction labour force will be retiring. In order for communities and businesses to continue to grow, the support of immigration into Canada is fundamental for future development," he said.

"We're proud to have 22 per cent of our team consist of people who recently immigrated to Saskatchewan."

He said 22 per cent of his team are recent immigrants, including 20 Ukrainian newcomers.

Making Saskatoon home

Khrystya Skrynska and Kateryna Shevchenko arrived from Ukraine more than a year ago and found employment at Saskatoon Fire and Flood after months of looking. The women support the province's move.

"It's hard to start life from zero again," Shevchenko said. "Yes, we plan to stay and grow with this company and to work here, I think [for a] long time."

Skrynska has the same plan.

"It's very hard to start new life here because you don't understand anything and when we try to find a job all companies say, 'oh no you don't understand English. No, we can't take you.'"

She said the SINP would be helpful for other newcomers like herself.

"Now I feel it's like my home. Saskatoon is like my city in Ukraine."