Young offender given 9-year adult sentence for fatal beating of La Ronge restaurateur Simon Grant

A young offender who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the 2017 beating death of La Ronge restaurateur Simon Grant has received an adult sentence of nine years.

The offender's defence lawyer, Jessie Buydens, confirmed the sentence, which was handed out in La Ronge Thursday morning. The young man has already served 38 months in remand, when credits are factored in.

The offender was 17 when he killed Grant in April 2017. He is one of three people who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the violent beating death inside the La Ronge restaurant Grant owned.

The other two, aged 14 and 18 at the time, have already been sentenced to three years in intensive rehabilitative custody and seven years in prison, respectively.

'No sentence will ever bring Simon back'

Grant's widow, Cora Laich, said she was "relieved" when she heard the sentence announced in the La Ronge courtroom Thursday.

"Most people are waiting for their wedding day or whatever but this is a day that I've been waiting for since the night that we were at the hospital with Simon," she said.

"Of course, no sentence will ever bring Simon back."