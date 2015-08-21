Lane closures coming as Buckwold bridge gets repairs in April

Some lane closures will occur while the city repairs the Senator Sid L. Buckwold Bridge over two years.

The first phase, beginning April 15, 2019, will repair lanes leaving the downtown area. Construction on the second phase to repair the opposite lanes will begin in the spring of 2020 and continue into summer.

The city said two-way traffic will continue during both phases but delays are expected.

"Allowing deficiencies to worsen over time accelerates the need for more extensive rehab or even for replacement, which is far more expensive and time-consuming and disruptive to citizens so that's one of the main tactics for us preserving our structures," said Todd Grabowski, the city's manager of asset preservation for bridges.

The Meewasin Trails on either side will stay open although there could be temporary disruptions on the Rotary Park side during some phases.

The city said the project will include deck repairs and asphalt replacement, resurfacing of the Idylwyld Drive ramps over 19th Street, strengthening of piers, barrier replacement and widening of the walkway with taller barriers for better pedestrian protection.

A new drainage system will also be installed to help improve traction by reducing puddles and splashing.

The city said motorists should slow down and respect work zones during the construction. It said restrictions will be advertised.