Several gunshots fired into North Battleford, Sask., home
Saskatoon

RCMP are asking for the public's help in their investigation into a shooting incident on Saturday that saw a North Battleford home end up with several bullet holes in it.

Witness reports seeing vehicle resembling white Ford Bronco fleeing the scene

CBC News ·
RCMP say a home in North Battleford, Sask., had several bullet holes in it after a reported shooting incident early Saturday morning. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The RCMP say someone fired several gunshots into a North Battleford, Sask., home early Saturday morning.

Police said they responded to a report of shots being heard in the 1200 block of 108th Street shortly after 6 a.m.

No one was hurt, but a home was found with several bullet holes in it, police said.

RCMP also said a witness reported seeing a vehicle that resembled a white Ford Bronco fleeing the scene.

It was headed north on 108th Street when last seen, they said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

