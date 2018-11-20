Picture this: The guy who used a sawed-off shotgun to commandeer a half-ton truck is now driving 140 km/h north on Highway 16 with the truck's owner in the passenger seat. Then the driver drops the shotgun.

He keeps one hand on the wheel and fumbles for the gun with the other. He tries to pick it up by the trigger and blows off a chunk of his own leg. A really big chunk.

He then tries to jam the truck's transmission into park as it's hurtling down the highway at 140 km/h.

The guy in the passenger seat, Gary, figures at this point one of three things is going to happen.

"All I could keep thinking was, Oh God, am I gonna get shot, or am I gonna die in a car crash or, am I gonna have another heart attack?"

How did this 58-year-old journeyman electrician from small town Saskatchewan end up in the shotgun seat of his own truck at 4 a.m. on a Wednesday?

It all started at the Flying J.

'You're taking me to North Battleford'

Gary asked that CBC not use his last name. He's worried for his safety after hearing what his alleged carjacker was saying to friends over the phone during the forced drive.

Gary says he's spent the past three decades doing electrical work at industrial sites all over the province. He says he keeps a low profile. He's recently separated and has zero social media presence and an unlisted cell number. He keeps on the move from job to job.

So it's Wednesday, Nov. 7. It's still plenty dark at 4 a.m. Gary is stocking up on road food and cigarettes at the Flying J truck stop on the northern edge of Saskatoon. He's just finished a job in the city and has an hour and a half to get south to the next site.

He says, 'I'm not asking you again, I'm telling you.' - Gary, carjacking victim

Gary says he'd just finished a smoke and was drifting to the truck's heater and the purr of the motor.

Tap tap tap.

It's a young guy in hoodie, standing by his door, not dressed for the weather.

"So I rolled down the window a little bit and said, 'Can I help you?' And he said. 'It's really cold and your truck is running, would you mind if I jump in and get warmed up?' He looked okay, so I said yeah."

Gary says he still thinks about that.

They talk, and Gary says the guy seemed down on his luck. His buddies had gone to North Battleford and he wanted a ride there.

"I said, 'Look, I work in another hour and a half, two hours, I can't drive you to North Battleford.' And he asked again and I said, 'No man, I can't do it.' That's when the shotgun came out, pointed at me. He says, 'I'm not asking you again, I'm telling you. You're taking me to North Battleford.' "

Gary says the carjacking began with him letting someone into his truck to warm up. (CBC)

Clunk and boom

Gary insists on driving but gets confused leaving the Flying J. He doesn't know Saskatoon and he's spooked by the shotgun levelled at his chest. They end up heading north toward Prince Albert before catching the mistake, doubling back and getting onto Highway 16.

They drive for what seems like miles and miles and then the guy wants to take over. They argue about it, but the guy has a shotgun so then he's got the wheel.

"I know he wasn't much of a driver but I don't know if he's ever driven before because he was all over the road, but he's also doing 145, 150 kilometres per hour."

And then, clunk and boom.

"The shotgun went off in the cab, well it was deafening for one thing, and I could see all the pellets and sparks coming out the barrel and everything else. And then he started saying, still driving that fast, 'Oh oh, this isn't good, this isn't good.' "

They wrestle for the wheel and the gear shift, the carjacker trying to cram it into park. Gary gets it into neutral and they coast to the side of the highway. By now the guy is starting to go unconscious, muttering, shotgun loose on the floor.

The truck rolls to a stop. Gary doesn't know it yet but they're just outside Borden, about 50 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

'Blood Everywhere'

Gary jumps out of the truck, races around to the driver's side and pops open the door.

"I looked down on the floor and I could see blood everywhere. And the gun was still laying there."

He grabs the shotgun, runs around to the back of the truck and tosses it into the darkness. Then he goes back to the driver's side and takes a good look at the man slumped behind the wheel.

"Maybe it was wrong of me, I don't know, but for me to feel safe the gun had to go and he had to go. So I grabbed him, I wasn't rough with him, drug him out to the back of the truck, and laid him on the ground very nicely."

I keep getting flashes of either him and his face, or him holding the gun. - Gary, carjacking victim

Gary retrieves one of the man's shoes and a spare hoodie from the truck and lays both on the road by the man. Then he retrieves his own cell phone from the man's pocket, hops in his truck and crosses over the divided highway, parking on the roadside four lanes away.

He puts on his flashers and calls the police.

Suspect still in hospital

RCMP have charged 31-year-old Marty Chamakese with eight firearm-related offences, including kidnapping with a firearm, extortion with a firearm, pointing a firearm and possession for a dangerous purpose.

Chamakese has been charged but has not yet appeared in court because he is at Royal University Hospital, recovering under the watch of guards.

He declined a request from CBC for an interview.

Gary says he's still trying to come to terms with what happened that morning. It's almost two weeks later and he says that he's still not sleeping well.

"I don't get much of that anymore. I keep getting flashes of either him and his face, or him holding the gun."

Chamakese returns to court Nov. 28.