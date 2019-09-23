Man sent to hospital after shooting on Big River First Nation

Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a man after a shooting on the Big River First Nation early Sunday morning.

Police found a man who had been shot in his upper body after responding to a gunfire call just after midnight.

Officers said the man was conscious and was taken to hospital.

Later that day, police searched another home on the First Nation and seized several guns.

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man and charged him with aggravated assault and weapons offences.

The suspect will make his first court appearance in Prince Albert provincial court on Monday.