Saskatoon care home where 243 residents were vaccinated now reporting 7 COVID cases

A Saskatoon care home where the vast majority of residents have received their first vaccine dose is now reporting seven cases of COVID-19.

Sherbrooke Community Centre announced two residents were infected on Tuesday, followed by five more on Thursday. All live in the Kinsmen Village area of the facility, located in the city's College Park area.

News of the outbreak comes only a week after the first of 243 residents were vaccinated against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Residents received the first of two Pfizer-BioNTech doses on Jan. 13 and Jan. 15.

Clinical trials have shown the level of protection from just one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech is lower, and it also takes time for bodies to react — meaning people aren't protected immediately after getting a shot.

The highest level of efficacy reported for Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine started a week after people got their second dose.

According to Health Canada, for the vaccine to work best, people need to receive both doses.

"Based on studies in about 44,000 participants, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is 95 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 beginning one week after the second dose. This means that people may not be fully protected against COVID-19 until at least seven days after the second dose."

Sherbrooke Community Centre declined to confirm if any of the residents vaccinated are among those who have now tested positive for COVID-19, citing privacy concerns.

No positive residents during vaccinations

The home did not have any COVID-19 positive residents at the time of the vaccinations, a spokesperson for the home said. Sherbrooke had been under a suspected outbreak in late December after one resident tested positive.

Twenty of the 243 residents were not vaccinated last week.

"It was a mix," the spokesperson said. "Some residents declined. Some residents were on medications or had received other vaccinations that prevented them from receiving it at this time. We had a few residents change their mind throughout the day. Some did not want the vaccine at first but then later changed their mind.

"We are doing lots of educating with our residents and staff about the vaccine."

Last week, 243 of 263 at Sherbrooke Community Centre in Saskatoon were vaccinated against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. (Sherbrooke Community Centre)

Sherbrooke Community Centre is an affiliate care home under contract with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Residents and staff were being tested Thursday, according to a news release. The seven positive residents will remain isolated in their rooms.