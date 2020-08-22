Suspicious death investigation underway in Shellbrook, Sask.

RCMP have opened a suspicious death investigation after a young man died from serious injuries in Shellbrook, Sask., approximately 120 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

According to an RCMP release, the victim was brought to the local hospital between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday, but died shortly after.

The release didn't provide the victim's age, but an RCMP spokesperson later confirmed the male was an adult.

Police said members of the RCMP and its northern major crimes unit determined his death to be suspicious after officers went to the hospital.

The RCMP are now asking for the public's help in identifying whoever brought the victim to the hospital.

Specifically, police are urging anyone who saw suspicious activity around the hospital between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday — including people, vehicles or events that seemed unusual or out of place — to report it immediately.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477) or online.