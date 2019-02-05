Shellbrook RCMP are looking for the driver of a blue F-150 truck who may have caused a crash.

On Saturday around noon RCMP responded to a head-on crash between two trucks on Highway 55 near Canwood.

RCMP say a third truck, the F-150, may have caused the main collision by clipping the mirror of one of the other trucks that was heading in the opposite direction.

RCMP are trying to identify the driver of the F-150, which did not stop, and determine the circumstances of the two collisions.

Both drivers in the other vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries.