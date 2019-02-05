Skip to Main Content
Shellbrook RCMP looking for driver who may have caused head-on crash

Shellbrook RCMP looking for driver who may have caused head-on crash

Shellbrook RCMP are looking for the driver of a blue F-150 truck who may have been involved in a crash.

RCMP believe truck clipped mirror of one of the vehicles

CBC News ·
RCMP are looking for a third truck after these two pickups collided on Saturday on Highway 55 near Canwood, Sask. (Photo courtesy Lyle Whitefish )

Shellbrook RCMP are looking for the driver of a blue F-150 truck who may have caused a crash.

On Saturday around noon RCMP responded to a head-on crash between two trucks on Highway 55 near Canwood.

RCMP say a third truck, the F-150, may have caused the main collision by clipping the mirror of one of the other trucks that was heading in the opposite direction.

RCMP are trying to identify the driver of the F-150, which did not stop, and determine the circumstances of the two collisions.

Both drivers in the other vehicles were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us