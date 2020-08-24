RCMP call death of young man in Shellbrook, Sask. a homicide, identify victim

RCMP have identified a man who died at the hospital in Shellbrook, Sask., after being dropped off with serious injuries — and are now calling his death a homicide.

Twenty-year-old Wesley Custer, originally from Denare Beach, Sask., but who had recently been living in the Prince Albert/Montreal Lake area, died shortly after being dropped at the hospital Friday evening.

An RCMP major crimes unit is asking the public for help in identifying who brought Custer to the hospital and to report any suspicious activity that was witnessed around the building between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. CT that evening.

It's also asking the public for assistance in determining where Custer was, what he did, who he was with and what he said during the days leading up to his death.

Anyone who has been in recent contact with Custer, or has information regarding his recent contacts, is asked to call Shellbrook RCMP at (306) 747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Tips may also be submitted online.

Shellbrook is approximately 120 kilometres north of Saskatoon.