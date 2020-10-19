Suspicious death in the RM of Shellbrook now being treated as a homicide

RCMP have identified the body of a man found dead last week in the RM of Shellbrook as 48-year-old Bradley John Schmalz.

The death is now considered a homicide.

RCMP found Schmalz's body last Thursday on a rural property about 32 kilometres north of Shellbrook along Highway 240. Shellbrook is about 120 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Investigators believe Schmalz died sometime from October 12 to 15.

An autopsy is being performed Monday in Saskatoon.

Anyone who may have been in contact with Schmalz leading up to Oct.12-15 is being asked to contact the Ahtahkakoop RCMP at 306-747-2606, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.