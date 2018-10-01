The Sheepdogs drummer Sam Corbett diagnosed with cancer

The drummer of Saskatoon band The Sheepdogs has been diagnosed with cancer.

Sam Corbett announced his diagnosis through the band's social media platforms on Monday.

He says he was diagnosed during the summer and underwent surgery to remove the tumour, which is why the band cancelled a couple of shows.

However, he says there's a silver lining.

"I caught it very early," he said in the post on Facebook.

According to the post, the type of cancer has a high survival rate — 96 per cent.

The band is currently on tour in the U.S. and Corbett says the shows will go on as planned.

The post didn't indicate if a long-term replacement was in the works, but it said the band has "some great subs lined up."

"So, make sure you go out and support the guys, because they've given me nothing but amazing support during this tough time," Corbett said in the post.

"In the meantime, get that mole checked out."

The band is currently scheduled to play in the U.S. and Europe until the end of November during their Changing Colours Tour.