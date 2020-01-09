Skip to Main Content
Members of Sheepdogs, Blue Rodeo to challenge former NHLers at Juno Cup in Saskatoon
Former NHL players and Canadian music stars will compete March 13 for the 17th annual Juno Cup, which raises money for MusiCounts, a music education charity associated with the Junos. Saskatoon band The Sheepdogs will take to the ice for the annual Juno Cup hockey game between NHL legends and Canadian music stars March 13. Among the pros is Brent Sopel. The former NHLer returns is returning to Saskatoon - he spent time playing for The Saskatoon Blades. Tim Cheveldae of Melville will also be making his Saskatchewan homecoming. The event raises funds for MusiCounts, a Canadian charity for music education.

Several Saskatchewan ties to annual Juno Week charity event

Jim Cuddy of Blue Rodeo dances with Natalie Spooner of the Canadian women's national hockey team during the skills competition at the 16th Juno Cup celebrity hockey game in London, Ont., last year. (Geoff Robins/Canadian Press)

A few Saskatchewan musicians will be among the performers that take to the ice for the annual Juno Cup hockey game between former NHL players and Canadian music stars at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon on March 13.

The Junos are being hosted at the SaskTel Centre on March 15.

Ryan Gullen, bassist with Saskatoon's The Sheepdogs, will join the Hunter Brothers of Shaunavon, Sask., as they face off against several former pros, including defenceman Brent Sopel, who spent time playing for the Saskatoon Blades, and goaltender Tim Cheveldae of Melville.

The event raises funds for MusiCounts, a Canadian charity for music education.

The game will also include members from Blue Rodeo, Eagle & Hawk, The Strumbellas and Hollerado, among others.

The athlete's team includes Troy Crowder, Brad Dalgarno, and Kaitlin Willoughby of the now defunct Canadian Women's Hockey League, with Brent Ashton as coach.

Every year the Juno Cup features a skills competition in addition to the hockey game. 

On March 12, prior to the big game, The Sheepdogs will headline a kick-off concert of classic Canadian covers featuring the artists and players from the Juno Cup.

