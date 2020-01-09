Members of Sheepdogs, Blue Rodeo to challenge former NHLers at Juno Cup in Saskatoon
Several Saskatchewan ties to annual Juno Week charity event
A few Saskatchewan musicians will be among the performers that take to the ice for the annual Juno Cup hockey game between former NHL players and Canadian music stars at Merlis Belsher Place in Saskatoon on March 13.
The Junos are being hosted at the SaskTel Centre on March 15.
Ryan Gullen, bassist with Saskatoon's The Sheepdogs, will join the Hunter Brothers of Shaunavon, Sask., as they face off against several former pros, including defenceman Brent Sopel, who spent time playing for the Saskatoon Blades, and goaltender Tim Cheveldae of Melville.
The event raises funds for MusiCounts, a Canadian charity for music education.
The game will also include members from Blue Rodeo, Eagle & Hawk, The Strumbellas and Hollerado, among others.
The athlete's team includes Troy Crowder, Brad Dalgarno, and Kaitlin Willoughby of the now defunct Canadian Women's Hockey League, with Brent Ashton as coach.
Every year the Juno Cup features a skills competition in addition to the hockey game.
On March 12, prior to the big game, The Sheepdogs will headline a kick-off concert of classic Canadian covers featuring the artists and players from the Juno Cup.
