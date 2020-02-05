5th person arrested in Sheena Billette homicide investigation

RCMP have made another arrest in connection to a homicide investigation in La Ronge, Sask.

On Tuesday, police arrested 25-year-old Charlie Napthalie Charles at a home in Prince Albert.

Charles is facing charges for first-degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement.

Charles is one of five people charged in the death of 28-year-old Sheena Billette, a woman who was found dead on the side of the road near La Ronge in late December.

Three other people — Deborah Mckenzie, Telsa Mckenzie and Sharise Sutherland-Kayseas — have been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and forcible confinement in the case.

Another woman, Kandi Ratt, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the case.

Police had been searching for Charles since Jan. 14.

Police said Charles will remain in custody until his first appearance in La Ronge Provincial Court on Thursday morning.

The investigation is ongoing.