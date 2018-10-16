Shaunavon in running for $250,000 windfall to fix up football field
Shaunavon, Sask., could score $250,000 to upgrade its high school football facility.
South Saskatchewan town competing against three other finalists
The town has been named one of four finalists in the Kraft Heinz Project Play 2018, which will award one community $250,000 toward recreational facility upgrades.
If Shaunavon wins, it would use the money to upgrade its high school's football field, which is also used for track and field, minor soccer programs and flag football.
The other finalists are Penbrooke, Alta., Belleville, Ont., and Antigonish, N.S.
Canadians can vote for their favourite finalist story at kraftheinzprojectplay.com until Oct. 19.
