SHA to use texts, recorded messages to notify for all COVID-19 test results

Beginning Friday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) will use text and recorded messages for their initial notifications of COVID-19 test results to manage the increase of positive cases across the province.

In May, the SHA launched the auto-notification system for negative COVID-19 test results, but that service will now be used to notify COVID-19-positive people faster so they can start their self-isolation immediately.

People will be asked at testing centres for their telephone number. When the tests are completed, they will receive a text or automated voice message, which will precede a phone call from public health or a community nurse within 24 to 48 hours, the SHA said.

"Public health will provide the individual with further direction on self-isolation, masking and contact tracing," it said in a release.

Individuals, or their parent or guardian if they are less than 18 years old, will be notified between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.

The SHA said the auto-notification messages won't ask for any personal or financial information beyond what's necessary to confirm the correct person is being contacted.